WATCH: Family of bobcats spotted in Essex County town

GROVELAND, Mass. — Residents in two Essex County towns are reminded to take proper precautions after a family of bobcats was spotted on Tuesday morning.

Groveland Police shared video from a homeowner’s Blink camera, showing an adult bobcat walking with its three kittens.

The group can be seen meandering up the driveway.

Police say the video was taken in the Crane’s Conservation area on the Georgetown/Groveland line.

Although bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities, the animals may prey on small livestock and chickens.

To learn more about Massachusetts’s only wild cat, click here.

