Watch: Driver destroys fence at park in Mass. town while doing donuts in snow on New Year’s

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he destroyed a bike path fence while doing donuts in a snowy parking lot early New Year’s Morning in an incident that was caught on camera, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to Fino Field at the Upper Charles Walking Trail in Milford around 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, discovered part of a wooden fence that had been toppled in an apparent crash, according to the Milford Police Department.

The driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash without notifying police.

Investigators say they reviewed CCTV video earlier this week that showed a 2015 Black Dodge Ram operating erratically and drifting across the parking lot before colliding with the fence in the hours after midnight on New Year’s.

When detectives later identified the owner of the truck as 57-year-old Milford resident Luis Oliveira, police say 20-year-old Patrik Veiga Oliveira admitted to being the driver in the crash.

“I am proud of the Milford Police Detective Bureau and the hours of investigating it took to bring this case to a conclusion,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said in a statement. “This type of careless and reckless operation of a vehicle showed a complete disregard for the safety and property of others.”

Patrik Veiga Oliveira is facing charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and destruction of property.

