WATCH: Crews battle fierce flames at Plymouth residence

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters battled a heavy blaze in Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Companies responded to a residence on Alden Court around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Video shows flames fully engulfing the structure, with embers shooting into the air.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any surrounding residences were affected.

Crews battle heavy smoke and flames at Plymouth residence (Plymouth Fire Buff)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

