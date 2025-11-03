WATCH: Bear pays a visit to Ashburnham couple’s home

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A local couple in Ashburnham had an unexpected visitor when a bear appeared outside their window on Friday.

Kelly and Walter Hansen were watching TV at their home when they noticed the bear attempting to access their bird feeder.

Wildlife experts advise that bears are currently in a period of intense feeding as they prepare for hibernation.

Residents are encouraged to secure bird feeders, trash cans, and other potential food sources to prevent similar encounters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

