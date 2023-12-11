Warnings, watches in effect in Mass. as storm brings drenching rain, strong wind gusts

BOSTON — Weather warnings and watches are in effect across Massachusetts as a storm continues to drench the region with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

A flood warning is in effect in Bristol, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties, where “flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the National Weather Service warned.

Flood watches and high wind warnings are in effect across most of the region Monday morning.

Included in flood watches are Worcester County, Middlesex County, and much of Essex County along with Southern New Hampshire. High wind warnings are in effect along coastlines south of Boston, including the islands.

It's a soaking start to the day. The heaviest rain is moving along the cold front from the south shore on to Cape Cod. Roads are wet, take it slow and give yourself extra time for the commute! pic.twitter.com/ycrYcn9GdB — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 11, 2023

A strong cold front and developing low-pressure system arrive early Monday morning and carry hours of steady, heavy rain along with them. Rainfall will total 3-5″ across much of Central Mass, enough to reach our average for the entire month. Scattered occurrences of flash flooding is expected and you need to take caution, especially in the morning hours. In the Boston area, 2-3″ of rain is still expected by lunchtime Monday.

Wind will increase overnight with the highest gusts coming around sunrise. Central Mass will see gusts up to 45 mph, but the potential for gusts as strong as 65 mph will increase farther southeast. The highest wind potential exists for Southern Plymouth & Bristol Counties in addition to the Cape & Islands. Power outages and some minor damage is expected as a result of the wind.

The strongest wind gusts will be on the Cape & Islands today, this is where we have a HIGH WIND WARNING through 1pm. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect along the south shore/south coast through 7am to account for gusts up to 45 mph. pic.twitter.com/RYLmx5lZln — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 11, 2023

The storm system will wrap up around lunchtime with temperatures sharply dropping into the afternoon.

The Steamship Authority has announced its waiving change and cancellation fees for ferries and from the island for all travel through part of Monday because of the storm. The Steamship Authority says cancellations are likely on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes.

The storm is expected to clear out by Monday afternoon.

