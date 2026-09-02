‘Wanted to see Lindsay’: Sutton woman faces intimidation charges after allegedly filming Clancy jury

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Sutton woman appeared in front of a judge for a charge of intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

Dawn Light, 56, was allegedly filming Lindsay Clancy jurors on her phone in a restricted courthouse parking lot on Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that videos of the jurors were allegedly found on her phone in her deleted file.

Light’s attorney said she is retired nurse, and the entire incident was a “misunderstanding.” Light was trying to see Clancy and was not trying to record any of the jurors.

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This is Dawn Light,56, the retired RN arrested on charge of Witness/Juror intimidation for allegedly filming #lindsayclancy jurors in restricted courthouse lot. “I only wanted to see Lindsay” Light told me. Denied recording jurors @boston25 pic.twitter.com/TUSzFlFgMm — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

She was ordered to stay away from the courthouse and released on personal recognizance.

Light is expected back in court in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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