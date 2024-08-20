Search ongoing for Massachusetts man missing in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are searching for a Massachusetts man who has been missing for four days.

60-year-old Stanley Kotowski was last seen in the area of 226 South Sea Pines Drive on August 16 around 10:30 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wearing a potentially gray Coors light T-shirt, dark-colored blue or black shorts, and no shoes. Police say he has no personal items on him, like a phone or wallet.

Kotowski is described as 6′0″ tall, 200lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials have deployed K9 units, helicopters, drones, boats, and foot patrols to aid in the search.

Residents in the South Sea Pines Drive area are asked to review their home cameras to see if Kotowski was caught on one of them.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

