‘Want to be a positive light’: Sharon teen creates bracelets for charities, raises more than $25K

SHARON, Mass. — During Breast Cancer Awareness month, a senior at Sharon High School has made it her mission to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. And that’s not the only charity she has helped raise thousands of dollars for. In our Positively Mass, this local student is making a difference in so many people’s lives.

Seventeen-year-old Ava Glaser is the cheer captain at Sharon High School, has a 4.0 GPA, and started her own business.

“So this is the first one I ever did,” said Ava Glaser, as she displayed the bracelets she made for several different charities.

When Ava was in eighth grade, COVID hit. Sitting at home, she brainstormed on how to make a difference and help others. She leaned on her bracelet-making skills to raise money for those impacted by the virus.

“I just wanted to be kind of a positive light in the times that we were in,” said Ava.

Ava posted them on Facebook and they sold instantly.

“I was able to donate $1,750 and I just knew that I had the power to do even more,” said Ava. “So I started finding other nonprofits and charities that I wanted to donate to. And then it’s just grown into the business it is today.”

Ava created Love America Brands. It’s a business that strictly gives back. All of the money Ava raises goes directly to the charity she chooses. One of her most successful bracelets was for Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta, and she was there to deliver a $15,000 check.

“We got to be in-person donating at the golf tournament that he has,” said Ava. “So it was more it was really meaningful to build that connection with people and hear about their stories.”

Ava is currently making bracelets for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She says it takes about 5 minutes to make one bracelet. And over the last four years, she’s made more than 1,200 bracelets for several different causes.

“I didn’t realize how many people breast cancer affected,” said Ava. “So obviously it was very sad for me, but it also made me realize the impact that I had in ways I didn’t even think of.”

Ava admits finding time to make all the bracelets on top of her busy school schedule is difficult—but she likes to do most of it herself.

“She really doesn’t want help,” said Liz Glaser, Ava’s mother. “She wants to do it. She writes the notes, she does the packaging. I bring them to the post office usually, but that’s it. She does everything else.”

Ava has been able to raise more than $25,000 for several different charities. She sells her bracelets at local restaurants, on social media, and just by word of mouth. Her mother, of course, couldn’t be more proud.

“She just has enormous heart and is giving to everybody,” said Liz. “So but this this is incredible. I think sometimes she doesn’t realize that about how big that is.”

As for Ava, she is already finding her next charity to donate and how she can help even more people in need.

“I’m definitely going to keep going,” said Ava. “I’m never going to stop. I want to just keep growing and growing the company and just keep finding different charities because unfortunately, there’s always going to be someone in need. But lucky, luckily, I can be the one to make the difference and inspire others to hopefully do the same.”

