Waltham motorcycle officer injured in crash while responding to emergency call, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday night following a motor vehicle collision.

According to authorities, a motorcycle officer was navigating heavy traffic while responding to an emergency call in the area of 730 Main Street just after 6 p.m. when he collided with another vehicle.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

It’s unclear if the motorcycle officer had his sirens on at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

The names of the officer and driver are not being released at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group