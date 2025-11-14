Waltham man arrested on slew of felony warrants in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Waltham man wanted for several felony warrants was arrested on Friday after police conducted a surveillance operation in Tewksbury.

37-year-old Wagner Frade was taken into custody for:

Warrant (Domestic Charges)

Warrant (Witness Intimidation, Domestic Charges, Unarmed Robbery)

Warrant (Failure to Stop for Police, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage)

According to the Tewksbury Police Department, Waltham police informed them on Thursday that Frade was in Tewksbury. Officers then conducted surveillance in the area of Main Street and Old Main Street to confirm that Frade was in town.

Frade was spotted driving a vehicle in the area around 7 a.m. on Friday. Officers did not attempt to stop Frade since he has a history of attempting to evade arrest and previously crashed a vehicle while eluding police.

Officers surveilled Frade until he exited his vehicle in the area of Main Street and Newton Avenue, called in backup, and then moved in on foot and arrested FRADE without incident.

“I want to praise the professionalism and restraint of our officers, who wanted to avoid a potential motor vehicle pursuit in a heavily traveled area,” said Tewksbury Police Chief Columbus. “Our officers followed the suspect until he exited his vehicle, called in appropriate backup, and made an uneventful arrest without anyone being placed in danger. This was a job well done.”

These are allegations. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group