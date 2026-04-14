Waltham man arrested in New York, accused of attempting to entice a minor

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and is accused of attempting to meet up with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

According to the North District of New York’s Attorney’s Office, Mark Nacht, age 65, of Waltham, left the Bay State to travel to Albany after an undercover agent told him he would be able to engage in sexual contact with a 13-year-old relative.

Nacht also allegedly communicated with another undercover agent, whom he believed was the 13-year-old girl to groom her to engage in sexually explicit activity.

Nacht was arrested after traveling to Albany on April 10.

“As alleged, this defendant sought to prey on an innocent young girl and inflict terrible harm on her. Thanks to this incredible sting operation and others like it, parents can sleep more soundly tonight. Every day, we are working with our law enforcement partners to lock up pedophiles who would seek to exploit children in our communities,” First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in a statement.

The charge filed against Nacht carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, a mandatory minimum of ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life

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