Walpole police responding to grenade found inside home

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities in Walpole are responding to a grenade found inside a home.

Walpole police posted on their social media pages that police officers, Walpole fire, and Massachusetts State police are on the scene with a grenade found inside a home.

According to the police, the device will be detonated off Lincoln Street by MSP Explosive Ordinance Technicians.

There is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

