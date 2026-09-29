Walpole police jokingly ask Cam Schlitter to help Red Sox during playoff game

As Walpole native Cam Schlitter hopes to steer his New York Yankees to a postseason victory Tuesday night, his hometown police department is cheekily hoping to incentivize the phenom to lend the Red Sox a helping hand.

“Alright Cam, hear us out. We know you’re probably gonna win the Cy Young award, which is an outstanding achievement for a Walpole kid!” The Walpole Police Department posted on Facebook. “But how ‘bout just one bad inning tonight and a couple cheap runs for the Sox? We promise not to pull you over next time you’re in town!”

Schlittler has a 2-1 record with an ERA of 0.74 and 27 strikeouts in 4 appearances against the Red Sox this year.

Schlittler said he is aware of the criticism and trash talk coming from Red Sox fans but uses it as motivation.

“I don’t live under a rock,” Schlittler said. “I found ways to use that to my advantage. I think I’m good at keeping receipts. At the end of the day, I’m locked in there to go out there and do my job.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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