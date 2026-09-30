Car hits a building during a hit-and-run crash in Brookline, police say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline emergency crews are responding to a possible hit-and-run crash that also caused a car to hit a building.

The crash happened at the intersection of High Street and Walnut Street around 8:09 p.m., according to Brookline police.

Both cars in the reported hit-and-run have been found, but one hit a building near the intersection, police say.

Traffic is being diverted from the area around the crash, police say.

At least one vehicle has airbag deployment, however no known injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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