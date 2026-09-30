Nashua police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old

Police in New Hampshire are asking for help locating a missing teen.

19-year-old Alexander Cruz has been missing since September 26, according to police.

Cruz is a Hispanic man, around 5 feet 9 inches and approximately 160 pounds.

Cruz has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is believed to still be in the Nashua area.

Anyone who has seen Cruz or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department immediately at 603-594-3500

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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