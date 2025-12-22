Walpole man with autism is the star of new book about charitable giving

WALPOLE, Mass. — A new children’s book tells the story of a Walpole man with autism who has raised more than $60,000 for charity by collecting cans and bottles.

Tyler Can, written by teacher and Walpole School Committee member Kari Denitzio, highlights the charitable giving of Tyler Forgeron.

“I was really amazed by how Tyler took such a simple act and turned it into something that had such an amazing impact on our community,” said Denitzio, a first-time author. “To take five-cent cans and turn it into thousands of dollars that benefit local charities, that was incredible to me.”

Forgeron, 31, began collecting cans and bottles in 2020, a suggestion from his mother after being temporarily laid off from his movie theater job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forgeron quickly made it a hobby, collecting bags of recyclables with the help of the community and making regular trips to the redemption center.

Every week – sometimes more – Forgeron donates to a charity, from animal rescues to breast cancer support services, toy drives, programs for kids with cancer, food pantries and other local organizations, including Lifeworks Autism Services, where he has received services for years.

“I don’t really see autism as a disability. I see it as a superpower,” Forgeron said. “I love giving back, because there are a lot of people struggling right now, including those during the holidays.”

The book explains how Forgeron’s support of the community came full-circle at his own time of need, when supporters raised funds for a new car after his vehicle was totaled in a wreck.

“The people he helped turned around to help others,” Denitzio said. “I just thought that was such a heartwarming story and really spoke to the kindness in our community.”

Illustrations in the book show Forgeron wearing a cape, a depiction Denitzio said is appropriate for a “local hero.”

Community members crowdfunded publication costs through a Kickstarter campaign, helping Denitzio get the book printed and available on Amazon.

Denitzio said she hopes to get the book in local stores soon.

Supporters celebrated at a book launch event Sunday, where Forgeron’s proud mom Tracy DeRoma beamed.

“I wasn’t expecting this, to be honest, and it has totally blown me away,” DeRoma said. “The way that everybody has reacted and helped out, everybody is just beyond amazing. Words can’t describe it.”

Forgeron, who was initially nervous of the idea of a book about himself, is thrilled with the outcome and hopes his story inspires others.

“I’m very blessed, because now my story can be shared across the whole entire world,” Forgeron said. “And it’ll inspire people, including those who are on the autism spectrum, that they can achieve many great things, too.”

