‘Wakeup call’: Northeastern Dr. says foodborne illnesses like E. coli more complicated than it seems

BOSTON — The McDonald’s E. coli outbreak is raising concerns about food-borne illnesses.

In Boston, the city has a rigorous inspection program to help keep us safe

McDonald’s and Boar’s Head are two national food companies dealing with two different, deadly outbreaks almost back-to-back.

For many consumers, the incidents raise questions about the safety of our food.

“This becomes a wakeup call that even the biggest names, the names we have taken for granted in terms of food safety for the longest time, even they are not immune to these situations,” said Northeastern University professor Dr. Darin Detwiler.

Dr. Detwiler is an expert in food-borne illnesses

Thirty years ago, his 16-month-old son died in an e-coli outbreak originating at the Jack in the Box burger chain.

Dr. Detwiler says his son contracted e coli not through the food, but through person-to-person contact.

A reminder, he says, that we all need to pay attention to outbreaks no matter where they happen.

“It’s never as easy as saying, I’m just going to avoid McDonalds. It’s a bigger picture of what we do as consumers. The decisions we make for ourselves, for our family,” Dr. Detwiler said.

In Boston, the city has 18 full-time health inspectors, there are 3,000 licensed food establishments.

Depending on risk factors, Boston restaurants can be inspected up to three times a year.

“The aim of the inspection program is to minimize food-borne illness within food service establishments,” said Dan Prendergast, the Assistant Commissioner of Boston’s Inspectional Services Health Division.

It is hoped the inspection program will maintain the public’s confidence,

“I don’t think people should be scared about food. This is not a time to panic,” said Dr. Prendergast.





