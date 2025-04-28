Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying group after brutal attack on college student

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of males after a college student was brutally attacked over the weekend on Tremont Street.

Police on Monday released a photograph of the five males who were captured on surveillance video.

The males "are believed to be connected to an aggravated assault and battery incident" on Saturday at 140 Tremont St., police said.

Aidan Knaster, a student at Suffolk University, told Boston 25 that he was walking home to his dorm at Suffolk Saturday night around 11 p.m. when he was brutally attacked by a group of males.

“One of them body-checked me, like he put his shoulder out and it was purposeful,” Knaster said.

He said one of the males shoved him unprovoked, and when he turned around to confront them, the group surrounded him.

“They were saying horrible things to me, just kind of started pushing me around,” said Knaster.

Knaster says he was hit over the head with a beer bottle, choked, and beaten to the point where he blacked out. He suffered a concussion.

The bottle cut an artery so “I lost a lot of blood, there was blood everywhere,” Knaster said.

A couple of strangers called 911. Knaster was taken to the hospital. He now has four stitches in his head.

The victim’s parents, who live in New York, were shaken that their son was attacked randomly.

“It’s scary and it’s frustrating because you’re helpless, you can’t protect them,” said Todd Knaster, Aidan’s father.

Boston Police said they are actively investigating the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4571.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at this website.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

Police said the department “strictly protects the identities of those who wish to provide information anonymously.”

The weekend attack happened one month after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared on “The Daily Show” and said Boston is the safest major city in the country.

“We’re the safest city because we’re safe for everyone,” Wu said on the late-night TV show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

