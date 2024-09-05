Wake held for Worcester murder victims as accused killer returned for arraignment

WORCESTER, Mass. — William Rodriguez, the man accused of killing a Worcester mother and daughter before fleeing to New York City, has been returned to Massachusetts for arraignment.

He is due to be in court Friday afternoon, the same day the victims’ family will hold their funeral.

The family of murder victims Sergia Acosta, 76, and Ana Maria Martinez, 58, learned of his return, as they prepared to hold a wake for their loved ones.

“I didn’t think that I would have to see my aunt and my grandma like this,” said family member Genesis Berrios.

The wake and funeral for the victims come as their accused killer, William Rodriguez is returned to Worcester fleeing to New York City after the murders.

“It brings me peace that he is off the streets, and in custody, justice will be served. I have faith justice will be served,” said family member Cathi Rodrigues.

Worcester stabbing victims

This shocking double murder comes only five years after Rodriguez was paroled for the murder of his wife Carmen Rodriguez in 2004 at a hotel where they both worked.

As Boston 25 News has previously reported, Rodriguez pleaded guilty, not to first degree murder, but to manslaughter for his wife’s stabbing death.

He served 15 years in prison.

The parole board recommended his release in 2018, finding that he accepted responsibility for his wife’s death, and maintained quote, a positive adjustment.

Sergia and Ana Maria’s family say they will attend Rodriguez’s arraignment.

“Fifteen years is, he took someone’s life. You came back out and did it again, unbelievable,” Cathi Rodrigues said.

“I can’t wait until he has to see us. And know that my grandmother and my aunt have a very big family who is going to be here till the very end,” Genesis Berrios added.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group