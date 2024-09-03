Records reveal why man suspected in Worcester double murder was on the streets

BOSTON — 59-year-old William Rodriguez was caught in New York City last week and will soon be returned to Massachusetts to face charges for the stabbing deaths of 76-year-old Sergia Acosta and her 58-year-old daughter, Ana Maria Martinez.

The heartless double murder took place only five years after Rodriguez was released from prison for the stabbing death of his wife, Carmen Rodriguez at this Worcester hotel where they both worked.

In 2018 the Massachusetts Parole Board granted Rodriguez parole, finding “It appears that he accepts full responsibility for his actions resulting in the death of his estranged wife.”

The board recommended GPS monitoring, a curfew, and evaluations for mental health and substance abuse.

But only a few years later, Martinez is suspected in two more killings.

Boston attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25 the Parole Board worked with what it had.

“The parole board considers thousands of cases every year, and it’s impossible for them to have a 100 percent track record where every time they parole somebody they can guarantee that person will never get in trouble again,” Elikann said.

William Rodriquez was eligible for parole, because in the case of his wife’s murder, the Worcester County DA’s office accepted a guilty plea for manslaughter, instead of First Degree Murder, which carries a mandatory life no parole sentence.

Worcester stabbing victims

Just weeks before her death, Carmen Rodriguez took out a restraining order against William writing, “He will kill me, and I am afraid of him.”

Court documents show Rodriguez’s lawyer, citing Rodriguez’s heroin use, was planning to mount an insanity defense.

“Very often a prosecutor will break down a case and give someone a more lenient sentence when they think there’s a chance that if they go all the way to trial they may get nothing on the person and may be able to convict him at all,” Elikann said.

There is no word yet on when Rodriguez will be returned to Worcester.

He was arrested on warrants for two counts of armed assault to murder.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group