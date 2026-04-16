Wahlburgers turns Fenway into art gallery for ‘World Art Day’ event

BOSTON — Wahlburgers in Fenway marked World Art Day on Wednesday with a one-day community-driven event.

The event partnered with the Boston Arts Academy Foundation and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and spotlighted young artists and supported arts education in Boston.

The restaurant was transformed into a vibrant gallery featuring artwork created by juniors from Boston Arts Academy.

The pieces, developed through the school’s Muddy River Project, were displayed throughout the space—bringing student creativity into Fenway, offering guests an immersive look at emerging local talent.

The exhibit ties directly to the spirit of World Art Day, celebrating art’s role in fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and community engagement.

By showcasing student work in this giveback pop-up, the event raises critical funds for Boston Arts Academy students and puts their artistry front and center for the public to enjoy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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