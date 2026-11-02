Volunteers rescue blue shark stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A team of volunteers with the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance rescued a blue shark stuck upside down in shallow water in Wellfleet.

Volunteers found the shark off Indian Neck and said it was unable to turn itself around.

One of the volunteers spotted the shark and called state shark scientist John Chisholm for guidance.

Chisholm said the shark was likely healthy, but made a navigation error and ended up stuck.

Volunteers carefully put a strap around the shark’s tail and pulled it toward deeper water.

The team was able to turn the shark around, and it swam away.

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