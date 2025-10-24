Vitamin P: The power of pleasure foods

(Ivanhoe Newswire) --- We all have a favorite food, whether it’s pasta, steak, or something sweet. And yes, it tastes good! But did you know that the foods you enjoy most can also have a big impact on your health?

Have you ever heard of vitamin P?

P stands for pleasure foods! Foods that make you happy! Foods that don’t just satisfy your taste buds. They can boost your body and your mind.

“If you’re not getting any kind of mental satisfaction, you’re probably not going to be very satisfied with your diet overall. And often that leads to things like sneak eating or binge eating or emotional eating,” said Megan Ware, Registered Dietitian.

For example, instead of a boring salad, build a power bowl: brown rice, black beans, chicken, guacamole, and salsa.

“That’s a big difference between that and that boring desk salad. So, I’m going to get pleasure out of eating that lunch,” explained Ware.

Nuts, seeds, and nut butter also give your brain the healthy fats it craves.

“You’re going to get a lot of satisfaction out of eating something like an apple with cashews versus just having fruit by itself,” said Ware.

An NIH review of 119 studies found more than half showed a positive link between food enjoyment and healthier diet outcomes. And here’s why, experts say foods you love can activate the brain’s dopamine reward system, making healthy eating more sustainable.

“Then you’re like, you know what, dessert sounds good right now, you’re eating it in kind of a controlled environment,” explained Ware.

While there are many types of diets, remember that enjoying the foods you eat can also help your health.

Experts say there’s a big difference between pleasure eating and emotional eating. Pleasure eating is about enjoying your food. Emotional eating happens when you feel out of control or turn to food for comfort. The bottom line? Finding joy in what you eat can actually be part of a healthy lifestyle.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group