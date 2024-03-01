GARDNER, Mass. — A Massachusetts fire station sustained significant damage after part of the building’s roof was blown off due to strong winds early Thursday morning.

The Gardner Fire Department said a wind gust of 60 mph, recorded by their weather station, blew off a large part of the standing seam metal roof from the building.

Surveillance video from the station shows a big gust of wind rip through and tear the roof off the front of the building and land on another section of the fire station.

Video: Strong wind gust rips metal roof off a Massachusetts fire station

Temporary repairs are currently being made, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group