Video shows wild rollover crash that halted morning traffic in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON — A MassDOT camera captured the moment a wild rollover wreck brought Thursday morning traffic in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel to a grinding halt.

The crash happened in the tunnel on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, delaying commuters for hours.

Video showed the car in question traveling in the left lane, apparently at a high rate of speed, before it overturned into the right lane.

Dashcam video from inside the tunnel also showed drivers sitting motionless, with backups stretching well beyond the entrance as crews worked to clear the crash scene.

Traffic alert

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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