Video shows chain-reaction crash in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel that led to major traffic jam on I-93

BOSTON — A chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles in the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston caused mileslong delays on Interstate 93 for commuters heading into the city on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the tunnel on the southbound side of the highway around 7 a.m. and delays from the wreck backed traffic up to Spot Pond in Stoneham.

Video from a camera overlooking the Zakim Bridge showed gridlock traffic as motorists slowly inched toward the tunnel.

A multi-vehicle crash at the Pike exit in the O'Neill Tunnel is causing heavy delays. Live traffic updates every ten minutes on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CVdssDwnDU — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) March 14, 2024

Video released by MassDOT captured the moment the pileup crash happened in the far left lane of the tunnel.

The series of collisions started when a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle, causing a car following behind to crash into the back of the truck, the video showed.

Another car is then seen in the video pulling to the side to avoid the stopped vehicles but it was also struck from the rear and pushed forward into the other cars.

Video shows multi-vehicle pileup in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel Source: MassDot

The crash was cleared by around 8 a.m. but residual delays lingered as the morning commute continued.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

