Video shows moment oversized truck got stuck inside Boston’s Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON — An oversized truck got stuck inside Boston’s Sumner Tunnel, forcing a temporary traffic closure early Tuesday morning.

Video shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation showed the truck’s roof scraping along the top of the tunnel, sending debris raining down and forcing motorists to jam on their brakes shortly before 4 a.m.

Crews were able to get into the tunnel and back the truck out, freeing up the flow of traffic just after 6 a.m.

It has since been determined that the truck caused no structural damage, according to MassDOT.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group