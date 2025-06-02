Video shows ICE agents being confronted during a detainment

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Concerned business owners confronted federal agents after they detained a gardener working on their property.

The Berkshire Edge reports that this incident occurred in Great Barrington on Friday.

The business owners are heard demanding identification from the agents, who repeatedly refuse to provide it, with one agent saying, “Call the locals.”

According to CNN, ICE says the man is from Colombia and is in the U.S. illegally.

Boston 25 reached out to ICE for comment, and a spokesperson provided this statement:

“The individuals shown in the video were in fact federal law enforcement officers, as their clearly displayed badges and markings on their body armor indicated. These officers were conducting routine immigration enforcement operations and conducted themselves in a manner that ensured both operational success and officer safety. The video depicts ICE officers arresting an illegally present Colombian alien who violated the terms of his release by failing to report to immigration authorities as ordered. ICE approves of the tactics employed by the officers conducting this enforcement operation, as they are highly trained at conducting such actions in a safe, professional manner. ICE officers risk their own safety every day to protect our communities through the arrest and removal of dangerous criminal aliens who commit crimes against people and property throughout America and have violated our nation’s immigration laws. Despite the fact that our officers and agents are facing a 400% increase in assaults while performing their duties, they continue doing so with courage, compassion and professionalism.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group