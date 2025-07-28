Video shows car fire that closed part of O’Neill Tunnel on Sunday

Local

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — All lanes of traffic have reopened after a car fire closed parts of the O’Neil tunnel earlier on Sunday.

Around 4:05 p.m. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that exit 16A on Interstate 93 southbound was closed due to a vehicle fire.

Massachusetts State Police say that the traffic was diverted off the highway at South Station while Boston Fire extinguished.

Video showcases the vehicle erupting in flames.

Boston firefighters were successfully able to extinguish the flames, allowing all lanes of traffic to reopen around 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

