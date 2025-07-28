BOSTON — All lanes of traffic have reopened after a car fire closed parts of the O’Neil tunnel earlier on Sunday.

Around 4:05 p.m. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that exit 16A on Interstate 93 southbound was closed due to a vehicle fire.

In #Boston, I-93 SB closed at exit 16A due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 27, 2025

Massachusetts State Police say that the traffic was diverted off the highway at South Station while Boston Fire extinguished.

Video showcases the vehicle erupting in flames.

Video shows car fire that closed part of O’Neill Tunnel on Sunday

Boston firefighters were successfully able to extinguish the flames, allowing all lanes of traffic to reopen around 4:45 p.m.

Scene is clear, all lanes now open. https://t.co/eMh2lcv9yV — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 27, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group