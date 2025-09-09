Video shows brazen theft of $25k watch at Malden jewelry store

MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing an expensive watch from a local jewelry store.

According to Malden Police, the two men pictured walked into Peroni’s Jewelry on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

One man distracts the employee at the counter while the second man removes a Rolex watch from its box, slipping it into his pocket.

Video shows the brazen robbery, including one of the suspects tying up the bag with the empty box inside of it.

Police say both suspects fled on foot down Eastern Avenue toward Hillside Avenue before driving away.

Anyone who may possess security camera footage in that area around that time is asked to contact Malden Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

