Victim stabbed in Watertown after fight with 3 males, police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A person was rushed to the hospital with a stab wound following a fight in Watertown on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police say around 5 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Mt. Auburn Street and Boylston Street for a reported stabbing.

Three males reportedly approached the victim and an altercation ensued.

During the melee, police say the victim was stabbed in the lower back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.

