Woman and child dead in suspected murder-suicide in New Hampshire, officials say

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating what they say is a probable murder-suicide that left a woman and a boy dead early Friday morning.

Pembroke police officers responded to a home in Pembroke around 1:00 a.m., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Responding officers found the woman and child suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead inside the home. The boy was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The AG’s office said they are investigating the shooting as a possible murder and suicide.

“While the investigation is just beginning, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths,” the New Hampshire AG’s Office said in a statement.

Autopsies are scheduled to occur later Friday.

