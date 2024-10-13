Victim of fatal Abington car crash has been identified

ABINGTON, Mass. — On Sunday, the victim of a deadly car crash in Abington on Saturday night has been identified.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of 700 Richard A. Fitts Drive for reports of a single-car crash.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Christopher Berard-Bulman, 44, of Dedham.

An 8-year-old girl was also injured in the crash. First responders reported that good samaritans had removed the child from the car and tended to her until help came. She was taken to South Shore Hospital before being med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

