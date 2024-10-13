Man dead, juvenile seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A man is dead and a juvenile is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Abington on Saturday night.

According to Abington police, officers responded to reports of a crash near 700 Richard A. Fitts Drive around 7:27 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Dedham was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin.

A juvenile passenger was airlifted to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries and a small dog from the vehicle was unfortunately discovered dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group