‘Very unreal’: Boston driver says masked moped riders chased him, smashed Tesla in violent attack

BOSTON — A Boston man says he was chased through a neighborhood and violently attacked by a group of masked moped riders after a crash involving his Tesla.

Speaking exclusively with Boston 25 News, Jestoni Nguyen of Dorchester said the frightening encounter began when he tried to make a left turn at an intersection in Dorchester. He said a moped struck his Tesla, and he immediately pulled over to check for damage.

According to Nguyen, the situation quickly escalated.

He said five young men wearing masks and riding mopeds surrounded him and began attacking both him and his vehicle. Nguyen said one of the suspects punched through a window of his Tesla and others threw rocks at the car.

“The guy who punched me, his moped got damaged. He was very angry. That’s when he started attacking me out of the blue,” Nguyen told Boston 25 News.

Nguyen said the suspects then picked up large rocks and targeted his vehicle.

Tesla driver says he was attacked in Boston

“He took some big rocks, a bunch of rocks here, hitting the side-view mirror,” he said.

The attack left two windows and a mirror smashed, according to Nguyen. He said the suspects then chased him around the neighborhood as he called 911 for help. By the time officers arrived, the riders had already fled the area.

“This is very unreal for me. I never thought I’d be a victim of a violent road rage crime like this,” Nguyen said.

Boston police are actively investigating the incident and are searching for surveillance video that may help identify the suspects.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is working to repair the damage to his Tesla.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group