‘Very unnerving’: Foiled terror plot derails local group’s plan to attend Taylor Swift concert

BOSTON — A group of women who traveled from Boston to Vienna to see Taylor Swift on stage, won’t be getting their chance. Officials said three concerts in the Vienna leg of the Era’s Tour were canceled after a foiled terror attack was planned to kill as many people as possible outside of the concert venue.

Shannon Knight of South Boston said she and her friends won tickets a year ago to Friday night’s show but it was canceled after teens were caught planning an attack on fans outside of the stadium.

“We’re super disappointed but in the same drop we’re obviously very grateful that nothing happened,” said Knight.

Knight said even though she’s safe, she feels uneasy.

“To think that you know we were, a place we were going to be was going to be targeted it does, it makes it very unnerving and even now it makes it a little unnerving walking around in big crowds it makes you think twice,” she said.

She said even though the suspects were arrested she feels in a sense they accomplished what they wanted.

“They’ve actually succeeded in their goal in disrupting our everyday life because this was something that 170,000 people were going to go to, look forward to, planned for a year in advance and by a couple of teenagers just disrupting our lives like that it’s terrible,” said Knight.

She said although she’s disappointed the group will still exchange friendship bracelets with other Swifties on the streets while wearing the outfits they had planned for the show.

“Some of us were actually going to wear a Kansas City red shirt, some of us were going to wear our Taylor Swift merchandise that we actually went and got Wednesday at the stadium,” said Knight.

