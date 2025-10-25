‘Very thankful’: Doctor, teen reunite on stage at New England Conservatory

BOSTON — A Massachusetts teenager and a doctor are reuniting on stage at the New England Conservatory on Saturday.

What the audience doesn’t know is that the two first met in an operating room 17 years ago.

Elliot Kerman has been playing the bass for nine years now.

At 17 years old, his talents radiate from inside of Jordan Hall at NEC.

“It’s always been an instrument that I’ve been attracted to,” Elliot said.

Watching Elliot play, you would never know he once had life-saving surgery.

Dr. Terry Buchmiller, a pediatric surgeon at Boston Children’s Hospital said at 8 months old, Elliot had a rare mass on his lung.

She performed surgery and removed half of his left lung at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Leaving the normal lung to grow and expand and keep you very healthy so that was a big surgery,” Buchmiller said to Elliot.

All these years later, the two are performing together for the first time.

Elliot is a part of Project STEP, a non-profit providing classical string training to students from underserved communities.

Buchmiller plays violin with the Longwood Symphony Orchestra.

The two have a special bond that started in the operating room and now lives on through music.

“To find out that we had this amazing connection through music, that you’ve been able to live your life and pursue a passion that we share is incredibly special,” Buchmiller explained.

Elliot lives a healthy life, but said the past is something he’ll never forget.

“I have a scar under my arm,” Elliot said. “It’s a good reminder to know that there are people that watch out for you and they take care of it and make sure you’re doing alright.”

“Very thankful,” Elliot continued.

After high school, Elliot plans to go to college and continue studying music.

The two will perform on Saturday, October 25th at Jordan Hall.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

