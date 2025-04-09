‘Very hard to comprehend’: Lawrence Dominican community mourning loss of restaurateur

LAWRENCE, Mass. — For Dominicans, family is a far-reaching word; hence the sadness in Lawrence after at least 124 were killed in the collapse of a nightclub roof early Tuesday morning in Santo Domingo.

The Jet Set nightclub, a fixture in the capital city for the last 50 years, was packed with guests attending a merengue concert. The number of dead is expected to rise, as rescue workers sift through beams, girders, and other roofing debris.

One of the known dead is North Andover resident Fray Louis Rosario, owner of two restaurants in Lawrence: Terra Luna Cafe and La Varga Cantina. He and his wife were vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

“Very, very good man,” said his long-time friend Luis Cabrera. “Very honest man. It’s very hard to comprehend what happened. Going on vacation and never seeing that person again, it’s horrible.”

Rosario’s daughters declined to speak with the media, but graciously supplied a photograph of their father. They said their mother was not injured in the roofing collapse but remains in the DR to make arrangements for Rosario.

Terra Luna Cafe is not normally open on Wednesdays, but employees erected a memorial to the boss inside -- as customers outside expressed sorrow over Rosario’s passing.

“This was a good guy,” said Wili Gaillird. “That’s terrible. It’s a catastrophe. He was a humble guy. Gentle. A good guy.

Gaillird said he knew of others from Lawrence, he believed also died in the collapse.

“Everybody’s so sad here,” he said. “Because everybody has some friends, some family.”

“There’s no words, no words,” said Lissette Martinez, who participates in missionary work in the DR. “It’s only God that can comfort people at this time and moment. I hope everyone finds peace in their heart and grieves in their own time because this is very hard.”

Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena called this week a moment of mourning and reflection. He presides over an American city whose Dominican population of about 50,000 is only exceeded by New York City.

DePena ordered flags dropped to half-staff -- and announced plans for a vigil Thursday at 4 PM adjacent to Terra Luna Cafe on Appleton Way.

“Let us unite as a community for a moment of reflection and solidarity,” DePena wrote. “To our Dominican brothers and sisters, please know that you are not alone. The people of Lawrence stand with you. May God bring comfort to every grieving heart and grant peace to all those affected.”

Cabrera, who had known Rosario for at least 12 years, said he was a funny guy who liked to help people out.

“He didn’t deserve a death like that,” he said. “It’s gonna take time, like everything else in life. Because you don’t expect that a friend of yours you’re not going to see him anymore. I mean, he didn’t have a chance to say goodbye.”

