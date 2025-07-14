‘Very difficult decision’: Decades-old restaurant on North Shore closes for good

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A decades-old, cafeteria-style restaurant on the North Shore of Massachusetts has closed its doors for good.

Brothers Deli and Restaurant, a beloved staple of Main Street in Wakefield, announced the decision to close in a Facebook post last week.

“We’ve made the very difficult decision to close our doors. This wasn’t what we had hoped for, and continuing on was no longer sustainable,” a note addressed to Wakefield residents read.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝,⁣⁣ After nearly two years of pouring our hearts into Brothers Deli, we’ve made the very difficult... Posted by Brother’s Deli & Restaurant Wakefield on Sunday, July 6, 2025

“We may be stepping away from the business, but we’ll always carry this community with us,” the post added.

The eatery, located in the heart of downtown Wakefield, dates back four decades.

The Wakefield Daily Item reported that longtime owners Jimmy and Maria Assimakopoulos retired in 2023 and sold the business after a 38-year run.

At the time of their retirement, the Wakefield Town Council recognized the outgoing owners, calling Brothers “a Wakefield institution,” the Item reported.

