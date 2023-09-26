Vermont native Noah Kahan adds second show at Fenway Park

BOSTON — In response to overwhelming fan demand, musician Noah Kahan on Tuesday announced seven additional 2024 tour stops in North America, including a second show at Fenway Park.

The wildly popular singer will bring his “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” to Boston’s beloved ballpark on July 18, 2024, and July 19, 2024, according to Live Nation.

Mt. Joy will perform with Kahan at both Fenway Park shows.

Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream and has been touted as one of 2023′s biggest and best new artists.

He has garnered global renown for his singular mix of Folk and Americana, landing more than two billion streams, a platinum certification for his hit single “Stick Season,” and collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Joy Oladokun, and Grammy-nominated artists Julia Michaels and Wesley Schulz of The Lumineers.

Kahan has been on his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America since the album’s release last year, selling half a million tickets to date.

In addition to his New England-inspired hit, “Stick Season,” Kahan’s latest single, “Dial Drunk,” has amassed millions of streams.

Kahan’s 2024 tour will also take him to Europe and Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

