Vermont man dead after drowning near capsized canoe in New Hampshire

WESTMORELAND, NH — A Vermont man is dead after drowning in a New Hampshire River on Sunday, according to officials.

At 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were dispatched to Ferry Road in Westmoreland for a report of a missing adult male.

Responders say they found the body of Cory Walker, 41, of Westminster Station, Vermont, a short distance away from his capsized canoe in the Connecticut River, the New Hampshire Department of Safety told Boston 25 News. The canoe was anchored to shore.

Officials contacted Vermont State Police and were told that Walker frequently camped near or on the Connecticut River and occasionally slept overnight in his canoe.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be an accidental drowning after an autopsy.

Walker’s death is not considered suspicious but the circumstances leading to the canoe’s capsizing remain under investigation.

