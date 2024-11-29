Vermont man charged after crashing into state police cruiser on New Hampshire highway

SUTTON, N.H. — A Vermont man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a state police cruiser and then hitting the pickup truck of a local fire chief responding to the scene on Interstate 89 on Thanksgiving Day, state police said Friday.

Daniel Poroj, 22, of Shelburne, Vermont, was summonsed to appear in Hillsborough District Court on March 18, 2025 on charges of driving without a valid license, negligent driving, unregistered vehicle, duty when approaching a highway emergency, the Move Over law, and speeding too fast for existing road conditions.

The unidentified trooper and Poroj were evaluated at New London Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

On Thursday, troopers responded to “a multitude” of weather-related calls resulting from the Thanksgiving day snowstorm, state police said.

Dozens of crashes and vehicles off the road were reported on I-89, mostly in the stretch between Warner and Lebanon.

At 10:11 a.m., a trooper responded to assist the driver of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-89 southbound in Sutton, state police said.

The trooper’s cruiser was fully marked with its flashing blue emergency lights activated, state police said. There was also a fully marked Department of Transportation pickup with amber lights leading up to the scene, directing drivers to ‘Move Over’ with an arrow on an electronic messaging board.

As the trooper was in the right break down lane helping the driver who had gone off the road, a 2009 black Honda Accord driven by Poroj slid on the snow and slush and struck the rear of the State Police cruiser, state police said, adding that Poroj “was traveling at speeds excessive for the existing road conditions.”

The Honda, unable to stop, then slid into the pickup truck of a fire chief who had responded to the initial crash scene, state police said.

Troopers were assisted on scene by New London Police and Fire, Sutton Fire, Northeast Towing and Recovery, S&P Auto and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The New Hampshire State Police remind drivers that state law requires them to slow down, move over and give a wide berth to highway emergencies, including stationary police, fire, EMS, tow and roadside assistance vehicles.

If a crash or first responders have blocked a lane, drivers should reduce speeds and give plenty of space without endangering oncoming traffic, state police said.

Violators face a fine of $75 plus a penalty assessment for a first offense and $250 plus a penalty assessment for a subsequent offense in a 12-month period.

