Vermont bank robbery suspect arrested in New Hampshire

New Hampshire state Police arrested a suspect in connection with a Vermont bank robbery on June 24 after 20-mile pursuit.

Police say that state troopers worked with the State Police Mobile Enforcement Team in the pursuit of a blue BMW 550i on Interstate 93. The car had been reported stolen from Nashua on June 23.

The driver was believed to be the suspect in a robbery at the Passumpsic Bank in Newport, Vermont on June 24 where the suspect threatened that he was armed.

Troopers saw the car traveling on I-93 and pursued after the driver failed to stop. The chase began in Lincoln and ended in Campton, where a felony stop was conducted by Troopers and a K-9.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Barry A. English Jr. of Nashua, New Hampshire. He was taken into custody.

This case is still under investigation, anyone with information can contact State Police Sergeant Stefan Czyzowski at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

