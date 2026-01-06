Venezuela conflict disrupts Caribbean flights, causing major delays for New England travelers

BOSTON — The ongoing conflict in Venezuela has triggered widespread airspace closures, resulting in significant travel disruptions for vacationers across the Caribbean.

Some travelers returning to Boston reported delays lasting not just hours, but days.

Airspace around Venezuela was shut down over the weekend after U.S. military operations resulted in the detention of the country’s president and his wife.

The closure forced airlines to reroute flights, creating long lines, cancellations, and lingering delays across several island destinations.

Travelers arriving at Logan Airport Monday morning said places like Aruba, Turks and Caicos, and St. Lucia were among the hardest hit.

“We were in Turks — we didn’t have any delays. My brother’s in St. Lucia — his flight was delayed three days,” another traveler told Boston 25 News.

A third passenger urged calm: “You just got to be patient. There’s nothing you can do. The flights are what they are.”

“It’s a little scary that that just happens when you’re on vacation,” one traveler said.

While most airlines have resumed normal operations, some residual delays are expected to continue into Monday.

As of this morning, Logan Airport reported just two cancellations and about a dozen delays.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group