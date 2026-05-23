Authorities execute search warrant at Lawrence mayor’s office, AG says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Mayor Brian DePeña was the subject of a search warrant on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General.

The AG’s office did not comment about the nature of the investigation.

This comes about a month after recording devices were seized from Lawrence City Hall following the circulation on social media of a video showing the mayor’s former chief of staff, William Castro, in conversation with another city employee.

The mayor’s former Chief of Staff, William Castro, officially parted ways with Mayor Brian DePeña.

Castro was the city’s police chief prior to an incident in which he engaged in a motor-vehicle pursuit in violation of the police of the Lawrence Police Department. His law enforcement credentials were suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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