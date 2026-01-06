‘Incredibly crazy’: Boston travelers monitor Caribbean flights near Venezuelan airspace

BOSTON — Just days after US military’s operation to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, travellers in and out of Boston’s Logan airport are still being impacted.

Logan Airport Monday showed a handful of delays to and from Caribbean destinations.

Airspace around Venezuela in many locations was halted after Madura was taken into US custody.

“Sunshine and longer time out of Boston,” said one traveler returning from Turks and Caicos.

Janet Kraus from Westwood and her family were travelling home from the same place. Luckily, their flight wasn’t delayed, but her brother is still stranded in the Caribbean.

“It’s incredibly crazy,” she said. “I think he’s bummed. He has to pay for three more nights of a hotel... It’s a little scary that just happens while you’re on vacation.”

West Bridgewater’s Kieth Eskander woke up Saturday in Aruba with his family to barrage of texts and emails telling him his JetBlue flight was cancelled.

“Once we found out what was going on, we were like, ‘Oh wow!’, he told Boston 25 Monday.

He and his family flew into Boston Sunday — a day later than planned.

But, his brother is still in Aruba, just 15 miles from the Venezuelan coast.

He added, “You just got to be patient. There’s nothing you can do. The flights are what they are.”

Rhode Islander Varsobia Gallegos said her sister travelled to visit her from Venezuela two weeks ago. Her flights home over the weekend were cancelled.

She’s now stranded in the Ocean State trying to get home.

“It’s uncertainty and it’s a lot of emotion,” Gallegos said. “We never thought in a million years we have to face all the things we’ve been facing for 27 years already.”

