Vandalized church plans healing service

KINGSTON, Mass. — The First Parish Church hasn’t seen this kind of destruction in 86 years. That’s when the Great Hurricane of 1938 blew through the Northeast, taking down the structure’s steeple.

That was a natural disaster. What struck the church on July 4th, on the other hand, was entirely the product of human hands. Police say Jonathan White, 43, of Plymouth vandalized the church Independence Day morning — then returned to the scene as police responded.

The damage was not only extensive, but involved historic items essentially irreplaceable — including the twin, 200-year-old shutters that frame the front entrance of the church as well as its huge antique glass windows. In addition, police say the interior was damaged using a fire extinguisher.

Rev. Emily Bruce, the church pastor, released a statement to the press.

“Our historic building sustained significant damage, and the Pride and Black Lives Matter flags affixed to the front of our building were ripped down and burned,” she wrote. “We are keenly aware of the long and ugly history of such desecrations and burning.”

“Our church teaches love and understanding for every person, including those who commit crimes like this,” Bruce continued. “We reject all forms of hate and violence. We are proud that our church is a place where everyone can be safe and loved. Even though that sense of safety has been deeply violated by this incident, our collective commitment to being an open, caring and supportive community for all has only been strengthened.”

Bruce said the church is planning a community service this Tuesday at 6 PM on the grounds of Beal House, 222 Main Street in Kingston.

Previous coverage:





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group