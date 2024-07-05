‘Shocked and saddened’: Man charged with malicious vandalism at Kingston church

KINGSTON, Mass. — Antique glass windows smashed, historic shutters destroyed, a fire extinguisher sprayed throughout the building, flags ripped down and burned.

That’s just some of the damage caused by a vandal who broke into a church in Kingston on July 4th. according to the police.

And now that alleged vandal, Jonathan White, 43, of Plymouth is under arrest and facing several felony charges. White is scheduled to be arraigned on July 16th in Plymouth District Court.

Investigators say they were first called to First Parish Unitarian Church at 223 Main Street during the early morning hours of July 4.

Several handmade, 200-year-old shutters were destroyed and police say the church’s “Pride” and “Black Lives Matter” flags were ripped and burned, charring the side of the church, in addition to damage inside the church.

“We are shocked and saddened at this act of vandalism against our beloved church,” said church leaders In a post on its Facebook page.

“Overall damage estimates have not been tallied at this point but initial estimates are in the tens of thousands,” according to police.

Investigators say the suspect was later arrested after returning to the church to watch officers process the scene.

“A Kingston PD Detective noticed the individual to be the suspect and attempted to stop the suspect,” according to a statement from Kingston Police. “The suspect yelled at the detective, took off in his vehicle, turned around, struck a sign, and fled. A Kingston PD Patrolman was able to find the suspect vehicle as he fled and stop him shortly down the road.”

Investigators are hoping to learn more about their suspect’s movements throughout the night.

“We are asking that anyone residing in the 200-250 block of Main Street, or the side streets that connect to this area, review their home surveillance cameras from approximately midnight until 6:30 AM this morning,” said police. “Residents are asked to look for footage consistent with a white 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe which has a spotlight outside of the driver’s door (similar to a police cruiser light). Additionally, any other suspicious activity would be of interest.”

