Vaccine confusion: How to keep your family safe

With so much changing and evolving information on the vaccine front, we wanted to take some questions directly to a medical expert.

Dr. Michael P. Hirsh, medical director at the City of Worcester Division of Public Health, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about what he sees at the biggest threat to public health, and what his message is to anyone concerned about vaccine efficacy and safety. They also talked about a new consortium of states including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maine Connecticut and Rhode Island that is working to ensure vaccine access and supply.

