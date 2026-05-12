Truck driver dies days after crash on I-95 in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A truck driver who was critically injured last week in a crash on Interstate 95 in southeastern Massachusetts has passed away, authorities announced Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 8 in North Attleboro shortly before midnight on May 5 found a Volkswagen Jetta wedged between the guardrail and a Freightliner M2 Crash Truck, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The truck driver, identified as 48-year-old Julio Flores of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Monday night.

Four people were riding in the Jetta at the time of the crash, but investigators didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

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